PIERER Mobility Group To Divest Felt Bicycles, Sharpening Focus On Core Motorcycle Brands

(RTTNews) - PIERER Mobility Group, soon to be renamed Bajaj Mobility AG, announced its exit from the bicycle sector through the sale of Felt Bicycles. The buyers, Florian Burguet and Cesar Rojo—both managing directors and minority shareholders of FELT since 2023—will continue to operate the brand independently across Spain and North America. The transaction, valued in the mid-single-digit million range, remains subject to Supervisory Board approval and is expected to close before year-end.

The divestment represents another milestone in the Group's strategic focus on its Motorcycles segment. Going forward, the motorcycle portfolio will center on its three core brands: KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna.

