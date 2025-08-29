Markets
PLL

Piedmont, Sayona Complete Merger To Form Elevra Lithium, A Major Hard-Rock Lithium Platform

August 29, 2025 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has completed its merger with Sayona Mining Limited following shareholder approval and fulfillment of all closing conditions.

The combined company, named Elevra Lithium, consolidates complementary assets to create one of the largest hard-rock lithium platforms globally, with a strong pipeline of development-stage projects to meet rising EV and energy transition demand.

Piedmont common stock and Chess Depositary Interests or CDIs will be delisted from Nasdaq and the ASX. Shareholders of Piedmont will receive 0.35133 American Depositary Shares or ADS of Elevra, equivalent to 527 Sayona ordinary shares, for each share of Piedmont common stock. Holders of Piedmont CDIs will receive 5.27 Sayona ordinary shares for each CDI held. Fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The implied ADS price based on Sayona's August 29, 2025 closing price - A$0.026 is approximately $25.53 USD, translating to an implied Piedmont share price of $8.97 USD.

CEO Keith Phillips described the merger as a transformative milestone, noting that the combination expands global reach, enhances scale, and positions Elevra Lithium as a leading supplier to electric vehicle and stationary storage markets, creating long-term value for shareholders, employees, and partners.

Friday, PLL closed at $7.25, down 8.29%, and is trading after hours at $7.32, up 0.97% on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.