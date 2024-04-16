Piedmont Lithium's (PLL) Project Gets Mining Permit Approval

Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL announced that it received approval for a mining permit for the construction, operation and reclamation of the proposed Carolina Lithium project from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources. The approval of the North Carolina mining permit serves as a prerequisite to the project's county rezoning.



Construction would begin after the company obtains all necessary permits, rezoning approvals and project financing.



Carolina Lithium project, based in Gaston County, NC, aims to become one of the world's lowest-cost, most sustainable lithium hydroxide operations, as well as a crucial component of the American electric vehicle supply chain. It is a highly strategic project that will involve fully integrated mining, spodumene concentrate and lithium hydroxide production. There are currently no such integrated sites running elsewhere in the world, and the economic and environmental benefits of this strategy remain compelling.



The project is further aided by the competitive corporate tax framework available in the United States, the lack of hefty royalties and the benefits implicit in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.



The project is expected to generate billions of dollars in economic production and create several hundred jobs in Gaston County and North Carolina's booming electrification industry. Piedmont Lithium looks forward to continuing to work with the local community and the Gaston County Board of Commissioners.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company reported a loss of $1.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 38 cents. It reported a loss of 62 cents in the prior-year quarter.

PLL shares have lost 75% in the past year against the industry’s 7.9% growth.



Piedmont Lithium currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



