Pick These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Enhance Returns

Investors focus on businesses that consistently generate profits. The net profit margin is key to assessing profitability. A higher net margin indicates a company's efficiency in converting sales into actual profits, providing insights into its operational effectiveness and the challenges it faces. Companies like Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW, Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN, Flexible Solutions International, Inc. FSI and Grand Canyon Education, Inc. LOPE exhibit strong net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net Profit / Sales * 100

Net profit represents the amount a company retains after all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses are deducted. The net profit margin can be a valuable indicator of a company's operational strength and cost management. Higher net profits are crucial for rewarding stakeholders and attracting skilled employees, ultimately enhancing business value. Additionally, a higher net profit margin compared to competitors provides a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons of Net Profit Margin

Net profit margin offers investors clarity on a company’s business model, including its pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. A strong net profit margin is preferred by all types of investors. However, this metric has its limitations. It varies significantly across industries, and while net income is crucial in traditional sectors, it is less relevant for technology companies. Differences in accounting treatments, particularly for non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation, can complicate comparisons.

Moreover, companies that grow through debt rather than equity funding incur higher interest expenses, which can negatively impact net profit. In such cases, the net profit margin becomes less effective for evaluating performance. Despite these challenges, net profit margin remains a fundamental measure for understanding a company's profitability and operational efficiency.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: High net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Here we discuss our four picks from the 11 stocks that qualified the screen:

Build-A-Bear Workshop is one of the leading retailers of stuffed animals, like teddy bears and related products. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 15 cents to $4.03 per share over the past 30 days. BBW surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.3%.

Willdan Group provides professional consulting and technical services to public and private entities in the United States. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Willdan Group’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $3.60 per share from $2.82 in the past 30 days. WLDN outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 54%.

Flexible Solutions International is an environmental technology company that focuses on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to 31 cents per share in the past 30 days. FSI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once, matched on one occasion and missed twice in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being -1.7%.

Grand Canyon Education is an education services company that offers technological and operational services to universities. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s 2025 earnings has moved 32 cents north in the past 30 days and currently stands at $9.07 per share. LOPE surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance/.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

