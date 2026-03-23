Pick Up This Cheap 4.6% Yield Dividend Stock Even Lower Than Director Stemler Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 18, WesBanco Inc's Director, Kerry M. Stemler, invested $30,800.67 into 940 shares of WSBC, for a cost per share of $32.77. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Stemler, with shares changing hands as low as $32.74 per share. WesBanco Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.42 per share, with $38.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.75. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which WSBC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/30/2025 Zahid Afzal Director 3,321 $30.11 $99,999.99 03/18/2026 Kerry M. Stemler Director 940 $32.77 $30,800.67

The current annualized dividend paid by WesBanco Inc is $1.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/06/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WSBC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

WSBC makes up 2.10% of the Harbor SMID Cap Value ETF (Symbol: EPSV)

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

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 Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins



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