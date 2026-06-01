Pick Up This Cheap 20.4% Yielder Even Lower Than CFO Raterman Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 20, Runway Growth Finance Corp's CFO, Thomas B. Raterman, invested $64,355.00 into 10,000 shares of RWAY, for a cost per share of $6.44. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (Symbol: RWAY) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Raterman, with shares changing hands as low as $6.43 per share. Runway Growth Finance Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWAY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.2201 per share, with $11.405 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.55. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which RWAY insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/20/2026 R. David Spreng President and CEO 3,000 $6.37 $19,095.00 05/20/2026 Thomas B. Raterman CFO, COO 10,000 $6.44 $64,355.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Runway Growth Finance Corp is $1.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/18/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for RWAY, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 20.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RWAY makes up 1.64% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading higher by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding RWAY).

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Further RWAY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.