Pick Up This Bargain Even Cheaper Than CFO Miller Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 11, Installed Building Products Inc's CFO, Michael Thomas Miller, invested $498,771.03 into 2,400 shares of IBP, for a cost per share of $207.82. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Miller, with shares changing hands as low as $206.72 per share. Installed Building Products Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBP's low point in its 52 week range is $150.831 per share, with $349 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $213.05. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which IBP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2026 Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Director 475 $206.22 $97,952.12 05/11/2026 Jason R. Niswonger Chief Admin. & Sustainability 455 $214.80 $97,734.00 05/11/2026 Michael Thomas Miller Executive VP & CFO 2,400 $207.82 $498,771.03 05/11/2026 Brad A. Wheeler Chief Operating Officer 716 $209.13 $149,737.08

The current annualized dividend paid by Installed Building Products Inc is $1.56/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/15/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for IBP, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 0.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IBP makes up 2.59% of the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (Symbol: XHB) which is trading lower by about 3.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding IBP).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Dow Component Preferreds

 ETFs Holding AREX

 Precious Metals Dividend Stocks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.