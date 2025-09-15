Picard Medical, Inc. Q2 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) reported Loss for its second quarter of -$7.520 million

The company's earnings totaled -$7.520 million, or -$0.85 per share. This compares with -$4.721 million, or -$0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 207.1% to $2.131 million from $0.694 million last year.

Picard Medical, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, CEO of Picard Medical, said: “Our second quarter results reflect strong sales growth for the SynCardia total artificial heart. We achieved over 200% revenue growth year-over-year, strengthened our operating profile, and successfully completed our IPO the proceeds of which provide us with the capital to advance development of our next-generation fully implantable heart and expand access to the SynCardia platform globally.”

