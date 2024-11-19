News & Insights

Physiomics Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 19, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Physiomics (GB:PYC) has released an update.

Physiomics PLC announced that all resolutions proposed at their recent annual general meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting, held in Oxford, saw votes cast both in person and by proxy, with high approval ratings for key resolutions such as the re-appointment of directors and authority to allot shares. This outcome underscores investor confidence in Physiomics’ strategic direction in the biotech and pharma sectors.

