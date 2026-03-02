PHYL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: PHYL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.42, changing hands as low as $35.26 per share. PGIM Active High Yield Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHYL's low point in its 52 week range is $32.98 per share, with $35.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.