Phygital: The Next Wave of Tech-Enhanced Connected Experiences

In an era where the blurred line between physical and digital defines the consumer landscape, the concept of 'phygital' marks a new frontier in investable opportunities for corporates and investors alike.

The seamless integration of physical and digital channels means that brands can provide fluid, flexible experiences that are more personalized to each consumer’s needs. These are also often more profitable, as consumers are well-served with more enticing, fun and relevant brand experiences.

These enhanced experiences become not only more profitable but also more welcoming to consumers who are well served by a fluid experience that serves them well – and keeps them coming back.

Phygital initiatives empower brands to weave a tapestry of experiences that are novel, gamified and profoundly immersive. This approach is not just a competitive advantage. It’s a paradigm shift from product-centric and feature-focused to customer-centric and engagement-focused.

Building The Phygital Tech Stack

As brands deploy technology that fuses to each consumer’s preferences and needs, there will be a growing need for Customer Experience platforms that combine physical touchpoints, such as sensors in stores and NFC chips in garments, with digital data, such as user profiles, into a single actionable stream.

The phygital paradigm is more than a mere trend; it’s already becoming our future, as the role of technologies like AR and VR in shaping phygital experiences looms large with the imminent arrival of the Apple Vision Pro.

In sectors like education, training and human resources, VR can offer realistic simulations, providing hands-on experience without the physical constraints. This can revolutionize how skills are taught and learned, offering safe and scalable training environments.

At the most recent Air Show in Dubai, for instance, Emirates debuted their latest employee experience MIRA, which uses extended reality (iXR) to train new joiners, revolutionizing the aviation industry with a brand-new paradigm for employee training and development. Such transformations require a long-term strategic vision underpinned by a powerful tech stack that blends IRL and virtual.

Emirates

The Future of Connected Consumer Experiences

Another example of a brand leading the way in driving omnichannel experiences whilst adopting clever and innovative collaborations is luggage manufacturer Rimowa. The brand created a phygital luggage accompanied by a metaverse experience with digital fashion brand RTFKT, now a part of Nike.

This collaboration merged the worlds of physical and digital craftsmanship, showcasing a metaverse experience which included a live minting event that saw tens of thousands of users go into an online space station factory to mint their unique digital token, in turn allowing consumers to purchase the physical version of the Rimowa luggage.

The Rimowa example highlights the crux of the phygital evolution, where the customer experience is taken to a realm of multi-dimensional engagements that shows how customers can interact with brands and make decisions in real life across multiple channels, whilst engaging in activations that amplify community connection, curation, and participation.

As phygital ecosystems become more developed, we will see the development of much fuller suite phygital take-home, everyday products from brands, platforms and even service providers. This requires significant investment from brands – and will most certainly unlock exciting opportunities for investors.

