PHVS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Pharvaris NV (Symbol: PHVS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.14, changing hands as low as $21.10 per share. Pharvaris NV shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHVS's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.