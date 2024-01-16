News & Insights

Phunware Shares Soar 126%

January 16, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) are surging more than 126 percent on Tuesday morning trade following news of Donald Trump's winning a major victory in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Stocks linked to Trump are up today including Digital World Acquisition which is set to combine with Trump's social media company Trump Media & Technology Group. Phunware also was involved in Trump's election campaign in 2020.

Currently, shares are at $0.177, up 133.80 percent from the previous close of $0.75 on a volume of 306,197,888.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

