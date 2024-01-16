Phunware Shares Soar 126%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) are surging more than 126 percent on Tuesday morning trade following news of Donald Trump's winning a major victory in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Stocks linked to Trump are up today including Digital World Acquisition which is set to combine with Trump's social media company Trump Media & Technology Group. Phunware also was involved in Trump's election campaign in 2020.

Currently, shares are at $0.177, up 133.80 percent from the previous close of $0.75 on a volume of 306,197,888.

