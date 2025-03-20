Phunware Reports Strengthened Balance Sheet and Significant Growth in Software Bookings for Fiscal Year 2024, Annual Meeting Scheduled for May 2025

Phunware reported a $10.3 million loss in 2024, significant growth in software bookings, and plans new AI initiatives.

Phunware, Inc. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, showing a reduced net loss of $10.3 million, down from $41.9 million in the previous year, alongside significant growth in software and subscription bookings, which rose by 232%. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased dramatically to $113 million from $3.9 million the year prior, enabling continued research and development in AI-driven customer platforms. Interim CEO Stephen Chen highlighted the strengthened balance sheet and a shift towards generative AI technologies and strategic initiatives, including a planned acquisition of a controlling interest in MyCanvass, LLC. Additionally, the company appointed Quyen Du to its Board of Directors to enhance growth strategies and will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting on May 6, 2025.

Improved financial performance with a significant reduction in net loss from continuing operations, dropping to $10.3 million in 2024 from $41.9 million in the previous year.

232% increase in software and subscription bookings in fiscal year 2024, indicating strong demand and effective sales strategies.

Strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents rising to $113.0 million from $3.9 million, providing the company with the resources to invest in R&D and growth initiatives.

Appointment of experienced executives to the Board of Directors, enhancing leadership and strategic direction for new growth initiatives.

Net loss from continuing operations was reported at $10.3 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges despite a decrease from the previous year's loss.

The company continues to rely heavily on significant cash utilization for operations, with net cash used in operations amounting to $13.3 million for FY 2024.

The appointment of an interim CEO following the retirement of the previous one may suggest instability in leadership and strategic direction.

What were Phunware's financial results for 2024?

Phunware reported a net loss of $10.3 million for 2024, significantly improving from $41.9 million the previous year.

How much cash does Phunware have as of December 31, 2024?

Phunware closed the year with cash and cash equivalents totaling $113.0 million.

When is Phunware's next Annual Meeting of Stockholders?

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for May 6, 2025.

Who has been appointed interim CEO of Phunware?

Stephen Chen has assumed the role of interim CEO following the retirement of Michael Snavely.

What significant business initiatives is Phunware pursuing?

Phunware is focusing on developing an AI-driven customer platform and acquiring MyCanvass, LLC for voter engagement software.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$PHUN insiders have traded $PHUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAHUL MEWAWALLA sold 29,595 shares for an estimated $152,414

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $PHUN stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHUN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss from continuing operations was $10.3 million, as compared to $41.9 million in the previous period, while adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $10.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $15.5 million in the previous year period.



Net cash used in operations was $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $18.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Fiscal year 2024 software and subscription bookings increased 232% over prior year.



Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 was $113.0 million, as compared to $3.9 million as of December 31, 2023.









Stephen Chen, former Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors, assumed the role of interim CEO of Phunware, following the retirement of Michael Snavely.



Appointed Quyen Du to the Board of Directors, a 25-year corporate strategy and development executive at Fortune 500 consumer brands to advance the Company’s new strategic growth initiatives.





Appointed Quyen Du to the Board of Directors, a 25-year corporate strategy and development executive at Fortune 500 consumer brands to advance the Company’s new strategic growth initiatives.



Appointed Rahul Mewawalla, an existing director of the Company since October 2021, as Chairperson of the Board of Directors, an accomplished public company executive at leading Fortune 500 and Silicon Valley technology companies, bringing growth, turnarounds, and innovation expertise.



Signed a term sheet, in conjunction with other parties, to acquire a controlling interest in MyCanvass, LLC, a new startup technology company that will focus on providing voter and advocacy engagement software and data analytics tools, including mobile apps.



Attended industry and investor conferences including IMEX America and the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), the Hospitality Show in San Antonio, Annual ROTH Technology Conference, and LD Micro Main Event XVII.









Management Commentary







"Fiscal year 2024 was highlighted by significant growth in bookings, a strengthened balance sheet, and the commencement of development of our new generative AI-powered software development platform,” said interim CEO Stephen Chen. “Mobile software subscriptions and services and advertising services drove revenues of $3.2 million for the full year of 2024 with gross margins of 46%. Our software bookings increased 232% in 2024, enabled by the effectiveness of our revamped sales team and evolving sales model, which continues to drive a strong pipeline while reducing the length of our sales cycle.





“We closed the year with cash and cash equivalents of $113.0 million, which we are leveraging to strengthen our core business units, explore opportunities for new investments, enhance our operations and right-size our cost structure in service of our strategic vision. We are focused on recruiting seasoned sales, marketing and technology talent to help us get our message out to more customers and to win more deals.





“Recently, we appointed Quyen Du to our Board of Directors. Ms. Du brings 25 years’ experience in strategy and corporate development as an executive at Fortune 500 consumer brands. With the retirement of Michael Snavely as CEO, I was privileged to be appointed as interim CEO, and lead Phunware into new opportunities, including generative and agentic AI, predictive analytics, and cloud-based services, among others.





“Looking ahead, we are planning new features and functionalities to our existing products, including artificial intelligence-related features such as an AI Personal Concierge for hospitality guests and Intelligent Reporting for large real property owners. We expect to launch AI Personal Concierge and our new AI-driven software development platform in mid-2025. As announced last November, we are moving forward with our plans to acquire an interest in MyCanvass, LLC, a SaaS platform command center designed for political campaigns and advocacy organizations. Taken together, we believe that, with our strong reputation in the mobile app development space and our exciting new initiatives, we can build our sales to bring value to our stockholders in the years ahead,” concluded Chen.







Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures







A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.





In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest expense (income), income tax expense, depreciation, and further adjusted for non-cash impairment, valuation adjustments and stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides additional information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company’s internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.











US-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION











(Unaudited)



























Year Ended December 31,

















(in thousands)













2024

















2023















Net loss from continuing operations









$





(10,316





)









$





(41,944





)









Add back: Depreciation













16

















84













Add back: Interest expense













135

















1,733













Less: Interest income













(1,732





)













-













Add back: Income tax expense













41

















29













EBITDA













(11,856





)













(40,098





)









Add back: Stock-based compensation













1,656

















4,071













Add back: Impairment of digital assets













-

















50













Add back/less: (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt













(535





)













237













Add back: Loss on disposal of subsidiary













418

















-













Add back: Impairment of goodwill













-

















25,819













Less: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities













-

















(256





)









Less: Gain on sale of digital assets, net of impairment













-

















(5,310





)









Adjusted EBITDA









$





(10,317





)









$





(15,487





)



















About Phunware







Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.





Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through a new Generative AI platform which is in development, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and renewed focus on development of a digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.





For more information on Phunware, please visit





www.phunware.com





. To better understand and leverage generative AI and Phunware’s mobile app technologies, visit





ai.phunware.com





.







Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Phunware is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the adoption and impact of emerging technologies and their use across mobile engagement platforms.





The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact:







Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235









PHUN@mzgroup.us













www.mzgroup.us











Phunware Media Contact:







Joe McGurk, Managing Director





917-259-6895









PHUN@mzgroup.us















Phunware, Inc.













Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In thousands, except share and per share data)



























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Assets:



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





112,974













$





3,934













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $166 and $86 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













276

















550













Digital currencies













103

















75













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













406

















374













Current assets of discontinued operation













-

















28













Total current assets













113,759

















4,961













Non-current assets:

































Property and equipment, net













24

















40













Right-of-use asset













840

















1,451













Other assets













158

















276













Total non-current assets













1,022

















1,767













Total assets









$





114,781













$





6,728















































Liabilities and stockholders' equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





3,754













$





7,836













Accrued expenses













148

















437













Deferred revenue













1,034

















1,258













Lease liability













313

















629













Current maturities of debt













-

















4,936













PhunCoin subscription payable













1,202

















1,202













Current liabilities of discontinued operation













-

















205













Total current liabilities













6,451

















16,503













Deferred revenue













528

















651













Lease liability













619

















1,031













Total noncurrent liabilities













1,147

















1,682













Total liabilities













7,598

















18,185













Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10)













-

















-















Stockholders' equity (deficit)



































Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 20,166,665 shares issued and 20,156,535 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; and 3,861,578 shares issued and 3,851,448 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023













2

















-













Treasury Stock













(502





)













(502





)









Additional paid-in capital













421,003

















292,467













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













—

















(418





)









Accumulated deficit













(313,320





)













(303,004





)









Total stockholders' equity (deficit)













107,183

















(11,457





)









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)









$





114,781













$





6,728



































Phunware, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss











(In thousands, except share and per share information)



























Year Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023















































Net revenues









$





3,189













$





4,832













Cost of revenues













1,735

















3,146













Gross profit













1,454

















1,686













Operating expenses:

































Sales and marketing













2,605

















3,329













General and administrative













10,473

















13,780













Research and development













2,265

















4,449













Impairment of goodwill













-

















25,819













Total operating expenses













15,343

















47,377













Operating loss













(13,889





)













(45,691





)









Other income (expense):

































Interest expense













(135





)













(1,733





)









Interest income













1,732

















-













Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt













535

















(237





)









Gain on sale of digital currencies













-

















5,310













Other income, net













1,482

















436













Total other income













3,614

















3,776













Loss before taxes













(10,275





)













(41,915





)









Income tax expense













(41





)













(29





)









Net loss from continuing operations













(10,316





)













(41,944





)









Net loss from discontinued operation













-

















(10,841





)









Net loss













(10,316





)













(52,785





)









Cumulative translation adjustment













-

















54













Comprehensive loss









$





(10,316





)









$





(52,731





)









Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.94





)









$





(17.62





)









Net loss from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted









$





-













$





(4.56





)









Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic & diluted













10,972,163

















2,379,972



































Phunware, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(In thousands)



























Year Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Operating activities



































Net loss









$





(10,316





)









$





(52,785





)









Net loss from discontinued operation













-

















(10,841





)









Net loss from continuing operations













(10,316





)













(41,944





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Gain on sale of digital assets













-

















(5,310





)









(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt













(535





)













237













Non-cash writeoff of accounts payable













(1,403





)













-













Impairment of goodwill













-

















25,819













Stock-based compensation













1,656

















4,071













Other adjustments













1,219

















2,046













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













130

















235













Prepaid expenses and other assets













86

















283













Accounts payable and accrued expenses













(2,933





)













(688





)









Lease liability payments













(682





)













(959





)









Deferred revenue













(347





)













(896





)









Net cash used in operating activities from continued operations













(13,125





)













(17,106





)









Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations













(177





)













(1,329





)









Net cash used in operating activities













(13,302





)













(18,435





)











Investing activities



































Proceeds received from sale of digital currencies













-

















15,390













Net cash provided by investing activities - continuing operations













-

















15,390













Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operation













-

















(8





)









Net cash provided by investing activities













-

















15,382















Financing activities



































Payments on borrowings













-

















(5,057





)









Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs













122,342

















10,476













Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock













-

















58













Payments on stock repurchases













-

















(502





)









Net cash provided by financing activities













122,342

















4,975













































Effect of exchange rate on cash













-

















57













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents













109,040

















1,979













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period













3,934

















1,955













Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period









$





112,974













$





3,934















































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information



































Interest paid









$





31













$





1,215













Income taxes paid









$





14













$





-















Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:



































Issuance of common stock upon conversion of the 2022 Promissory Note









$





-













$





1,800













Issuance of common stock for payment of bonuses and consulting fees









$





35













$





434













Non-cash exchange of digital assets









$





-













$





557













Issuance of common stock under the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, previously accrued









$





-













$





48



















