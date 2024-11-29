News & Insights

Stocks

PHSC plc CEO’s Family Reduces Shareholding

November 29, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PHSC plc (GB:PHSC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PHSC plc has announced that Susan King, wife of CEO Stephen King, has sold 39,851 ordinary shares at 21.80p each, reducing their combined stake to approximately 18.76% of the company’s share capital. This transaction might interest investors monitoring insider activities at the health, safety, and environmental consultancy firm.

For further insights into GB:PHSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.