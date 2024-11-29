PHSC plc CEO’s Family Reduces Shareholding

PHSC plc (GB:PHSC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PHSC plc has announced that Susan King, wife of CEO Stephen King, has sold 39,851 ordinary shares at 21.80p each, reducing their combined stake to approximately 18.76% of the company’s share capital. This transaction might interest investors monitoring insider activities at the health, safety, and environmental consultancy firm.

For further insights into GB:PHSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.