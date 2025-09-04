Markets
Phreesia To Acquire AccessOne For $160 Mln, Expanding Healthcare Payment Solutions

September 04, 2025 — 10:48 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) has agreed to acquire AccessOne Parent Holdings, Inc., a leader in healthcare receivables financing, for $160 million in cash.

The deal is expected to close in the third or early fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, pending regulatory approvals and conditions.

AccessOne manages about $450 million in receivables and provides scalable, compliant solutions that improve collections while maintaining patient trust.

Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig said the acquisition builds on Phreesia's long-standing payment plan offerings and will expand its addressable market.

AccessOne CEO Mark Spinner called Phreesia a strong strategic fit, while Moffitt Cancer Center praised the merger for enhancing transparency and affordability for patients.

Phreesia plans to finance the deal with cash on hand and a fully committed bridge loan. The acquisition is expected to add roughly $35 million in annualized revenue and $11 million in annualized adjusted EBITDA, with updated guidance to follow after closing.

Thursday PHR closed at $31.21, up 2.53%, before falling 12.69% after hours to $27.25 on the NYSE.

