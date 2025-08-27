Photronics Posts 14% FPD Jump in Q3

Key Points GAAP revenue was $210.4 million in Q3 FY2025, exceeding both management's guidance and analyst expectations.

Flat Panel Display (FPD) revenue increased 14% year-over-year, offsetting a 5% decline in Integrated Circuit (IC) revenue.

Projecting sequential declines in both revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share in Q4 FY2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB), a leading independent manufacturer of photomasks for semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) industries, released its fiscal third quarter results on August 27, 2025. GAAP revenue was $210.4 million in Q3 FY2025, which exceeded management's prior guidance of $200–208 million and the consensus analyst expectation of $204.6 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.51, ahead of the projected $0.35–$0.41. However, compared to the same quarter last year, non-GAAP earnings per share remained flat and GAAP operating margin declined to 22.9%. The period was marked by a strong FPD recovery, offset by continued decline in IC revenues. Overall, the period saw mixed results: outperforming cautious forecasts, but signaling ongoing challenges in the semiconductor segment.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.51 $0.51 0.0 % Revenue $210.4 million $210.98 million -0.3 % Operating Margin 22.9 % 24.7 % (1.8 pp) IC Revenue $147.8 million N/A - FPD Revenue $62.6 million $55.0 million 13.8 % Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $575.8 million $540.0 million 6.6 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Photronics manufactures photomasks, which are precision-stenciled plates used to shape light in the production of semiconductor chips and FPDs. These photomasks are essential for defining circuit patterns onto silicon wafers or display substrates. As an independent supplier, the company serves large chip manufacturers and display panel makers globally, including major clients like United Microelectronics Corp. and Samsung Electronics.

The business relies on advanced manufacturing capabilities, tight customer partnerships, and strong geographic coverage. Recent years have seen focus on expanding capacity, investing in new mask technologies, and diversifying both its customer base and global footprint. Success depends on maintaining innovation in photomask technology, serving top-tier customers, efficient execution across facilities, and responding rapidly to shifts in demand in key regions.

Quarterly Developments: Performance Drivers and Segment Detail

Consolidated GAAP revenue was nearly flat compared to last year. However, the company surpassed internal and market forecasts. This outperformance came despite a notable drop in Integrated Circuit (IC) photomask revenue. IC photomasks, critical in advanced and mainstream chip manufacturing, generated $147.8 million in sales. IC photomask revenue was $147.8 million, a 5% decrease from the same quarter last year and reflected weaker demand in automotive, power, and industrial applications, especially for mainstream or matured chip nodes. Photronics acknowledged that softness in wafer fabrication at existing customers remained and showed no clear signs of recovery during the period.

In contrast, Flat Panel Display (FPD) photomask revenue increased 14% to $62.6 million. FPD photomasks are used in producing display panels for devices such as smartphones and laptops. Improved demand for high-end products, such as advanced AMOLED (active-matrix organic light emitting diode) and new G8.6 panel sizes, drove segment results. Management previously highlighted a “seasonal uplift” tied to launches of new mobile and laptop products using these display innovations, which materialized this quarter and more than offset the IC decline. The strong FPD performance reflects Photronics’ ability to capture advanced display projects, likely due to ongoing research and investment in new mask technologies.

Operating margin dropped to 22.9 %, down from 24.7 % the previous year and 26.4 % the prior quarter. Gross margin declined to 33.7%, down from 35.6% in the prior year, while Total operating expenses were $22.7 million, compared to $23.0 million in the prior year. The quarter included a significant one-time foreign exchange loss of $14.3 million, which affected GAAP numbers but was excluded from the adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings metric. – an important consideration given the company's global operations.

Investment in research and development (GAAP) was $4,271,000, up from $3,555,000 in the prior year. Capital expenditures were $24.8 million, supporting facility upgrades and the ramp of advanced capacity. In addition, $20.7 million was returned to shareholders via stock repurchases, and board authorization for buybacks was increased. The company ended the period with $575.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and with minimal debt. These moves suggest Photronics continues to prioritize both future growth and returning excess capital to shareholders as its business evolves.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Considerations

Management provided guidance for Q4 FY2025, expecting revenue of $201–209 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.48. Both projections are lower than this quarter’s actual non-GAAP results, reflecting ongoing caution.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.