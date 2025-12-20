Photronics (PLAB) Price Target Increased by 31.08% to 44.10

The average one-year price target for Photronics (NasdaqGS:PLAB) has been revised to $44.10 / share. This is an increase of 31.08% from the prior estimate of $33.64 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.27% from the latest reported closing price of $33.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Photronics. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAB is 0.13%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 70,016K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAB is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,786K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,513K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 10.79% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,412K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 19.39% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,306K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares , representing an increase of 87.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 783.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,934K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 17.14% over the last quarter.

