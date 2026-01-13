Photronics Names Eric Rivera As President

(RTTNews) - Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), a semiconductor photomask maker, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Eric Rivera as President of the company, effective January 12.

He will also continue to hold the position of Chief financial officer of the firm.

Previously, Rivera served as the company's Chief Accounting Officer beginning in 2020 and as Corporate Controller from 2020 to 2024.

Additionally, the photomask organization has appointed Rui Zhang as Chief Accounting Officer. She will also serve as the company's principal accounting officer as well as the Corporate Controller.

In pre-market activity, PLAB shares were trading at $33.64, down 0.18% on the Nasdaq.

