Photronics Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Photronics Inc. (PLAB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $61.80 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $33.86 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Photronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.55 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $215.77 million from $222.62 million last year.

Photronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.80 Mln. vs. $33.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $215.77 Mln vs. $222.62 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $217-$225 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.