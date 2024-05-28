News & Insights

Photronics Confirms Eric Rivera As CFO

May 28, 2024

(RTTNews) - Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) announced Tuesday that Eric Rivera has been promoted to chief financial officer, effective immediately. Rivera previously held the role of interim CFO since February 2024 and served as chief accounting officer since 2020.

Rivera joined Photronics in 2016 as corporate controller and has served as chief accounting officer since 2020. He has 24 years of experience and held several positions in accounting and financial reporting prior to joining Photronics, including at IBM and Thomson Reuters.

