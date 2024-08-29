News & Insights

PLAB

Photronics Boosts Share Repurchase Authorization To Up To $100 Mln Of Shares

August 29, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), a semiconductor company, announced on Thursday that its Board has authorized an increase to its existing share repurchase drive to buyback up to $100 million of shares from the previously announced $31.7 million of shares.

Frank Lee, CEO of Photronics, said: "We are taking this step to demonstrate our commitment to enhancing shareholder returns by returning cash to our shareholders and investing in the value we see in our equity."

Stocks mentioned

PLAB

