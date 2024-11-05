News & Insights

Phoenix Group Awards Shares to Key Executives

November 05, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

Phoenix Group Holdings (GB:PHNX) has released an update.

Phoenix Group Holdings has announced that its key executives have received shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan as part of their Share Incentive Plan. The shares, purchased at 498.799 pence each, are a strategic move to align management interests with shareholders, potentially boosting investor confidence. This development underscores Phoenix Group’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

