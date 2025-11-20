Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $17.50 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $9.82 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $257.39 million from $240.22 million last year.

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.50 Mln. vs. $9.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $257.39 Mln vs. $240.22 Mln last year.

