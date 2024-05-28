Phoenix Asset Management Adjusts Castelnau Stake

Castelnau Group Limited (GB:CGL) has released an update.

Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited has reported a change in their position in Castelnau Group Limited, with a decrease in their total voting rights from 70.35% to 69.94% as of May 24th, 2024. The notification, completed on May 28th, 2024, indicates that there were no acquisitions or disposals of financial instruments with a similar economic effect.

