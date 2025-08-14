Phio Posts Wider Loss in Fiscal Q2

Key Points GAAP EPS for Q2 2025 missed analyst estimates, with a GAAP net loss of $2.2 million and a GAAP EPS of $(0.45).

Clinical progress for lead candidate PH-762 showed positive safety and early efficacy, but GAAP revenue remained at $0.

Operating expenses rose primarily due to higher contract research and salary-related costs.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO), a biotechnology company developing gene-silencing therapies for cancer, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The quarter’s key news included a GAAP EPS of $(0.45), missing the consensus GAAP estimate of $(0.36) by $0.09. GAAP net loss increased to $2.2 million as operating expenses rose alongside clinical trial expansion. GAAP revenue held at $0, This met analyst expectations. The quarter showed significant advancement of the INTASYL platform and the PH-762 program, despite the elevated expenses and continuing absence of product revenue.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.45) $(0.36) $(3.62) 87.6 % Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 million $0.0 million $0.0 million 0% Research & Development Expenses $1.1 million $0.9 million 22.2 % General & Administrative Expenses $1.2 million $1.0 million 20.0 % Net Loss $2.2 million N/A N/A

Phio Pharmaceuticals: Business Overview and Focus Areas

Phio Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing next-generation cancer therapies using its proprietary INTASYL technology. The INTASYL platform enables the silencing of specific genes used by cancer cells to escape the immune system. This approach does not require specialized delivery systems, allowing for a broad application across different types of cells and tissues.

The company’s core focus is on its clinical pipeline, with PH-762 as its most advanced program. PH-762 is an INTASYL-based small-interfering RNA (siRNA) treatment that targets the PD-1 protein found on immune cells. Suppressing PD-1 may allow immune cells to more effectively attack tumors. Progress in clinical trials and management’s efforts to secure strategic partnerships are crucial to Phio’s strategy and long-term prospects.

Key Developments and Financial Results for the Quarter

The quarter’s most notable milestone came from the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial for PH-762. This program investigates the drug’s safety and efficacy in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, Stage 4 melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. As of the latest update, 15 patients had enrolled in the Phase 1b trial, including 13 with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, one with metastatic melanoma, and one with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.

Safety results indicated no dose-limiting toxicities or significant treatment-related side effects, with reports describing PH-762 as well tolerated during all escalated dose cohorts. In terms of efficacy, among the 13 cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma patients, five experienced complete tumor clearance (defined as 100% response) in the ongoing Phase 1b trial, one patient showed a near complete response (>90% tumor clearance) in the ongoing Phase 1b trial, and one had a partial response (>50% clearance). For metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma, a partial response was noted, while the metastatic melanoma patient did not respond. While encouraging, these results are based on a small and diverse patient group, so further data will be needed.

Research and development expenses increased to $1.1 million, up 22.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This increase is linked to higher contract research and clinical costs as the company expanded its trial. General and administrative expenses were $1.2 million, an increase of 17.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, due mainly to higher salary and related costs. Total GAAP net loss rose 17.3% to $2.2 million, highlighting the financial pressure of running advanced trials without product revenue to offset costs.

On the balance sheet, cash and equivalents at June 30, 2025 were $10.8 million, up from $5.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The company subsequently raised an additional $2.2 million through warrant exercises in July 2025, further diluting existing shareholders. As of June 30, 2025, shares outstanding totaled 4,798,154 compared to 1,733,717 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

The company presented INTASYL technology data at major scientific conferences, helping to broaden its visibility in the immuno-oncology space. However, management stated that enrollment in the final PH-762 trial cohort is expected to finish by Q3 2025. The absence of revenue reflects Phio’s pre-commercial focus, with value drivers tied entirely to its clinical and scientific progress. GAAP net other income, including interest, was $143 thousand (up from $68 thousand in the prior year period), contributing modestly to cash balances but not affecting the company’s operating trajectory.

Outlook and What to Watch Going Forward

Looking ahead, no forward financial projections, revenue targets, or cash runway estimates beyond this milestone were provided in the quarter’s communication. The company indicated that existing cash and newly raised funds should be sufficient to complete this trial phase, but did not address longer-term funding needs or commercial plans.

Projected success for Phio’s platform depends on future clinical results, regulatory progress, and potential access to new capital or partnerships. Investors should monitor updates for trial completion, further safety and efficacy results in subsequent cohorts, and signals of strategic collaborations. Dilution from recent financings and continued losses are likely to be ongoing risks until the company reaches late-stage development or commercialization. PHIO does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

