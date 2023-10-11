Phio Pharma Surges After Releasing Pre-Clinical Data For PH-894 Compound

(RTTNews) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares are spiking more than 38 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company presented key pre-clinical studies data for it Intasyl compound PH-894 aimed at melanoma cells, as an antitumor cytotoxic agent.

The first study showed that melanoma cells treated with its PH-894 compound make them more recognizable to the immune cells and thus potentially increase killing by T cells. This study supports further development of PH-894 for injectable solid tumor indications such as melanoma.

The second study demonstrates the effectiveness of PH-894 as a direct antitumor cytotoxic agent, with in vitro eliciting concentration-associated apoptosis of all human cancer cell lines tested.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company presented the data for the self-delivering RNAi therapy at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, Massachusetts.

Currently, shares are at $1.87, up 38.96 percent from the previous close of $1.36 on a volume of 9,196,389.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.