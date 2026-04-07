Is PHINIA's Aftermarket Business the Key to Its Stability?

In the current environment of weakening global auto production and cautious consumer spending, PHINIA’s PHIN aftermarket segment has become a critical stabilizer. When new vehicle demand slows, consumers hold on to existing vehicles longer—driving higher demand for replacement parts. The company’s Aftermarket segment brings recurring, replacement-driven demand that can steady results when original equipment volumes soften.

Aftermarket demand is tied more to the installed base of vehicles already on the road, making it less cyclical and more resilient during periods of weak vehicle production.

PHINIA’s Aftermarket demand is supported by an aging global vehicle fleet, which is driving sustained replacement-part consumption. This steady replacement cycle helps provide revenue visibility. Importantly, that recurring profile can partially offset volatility tied to original equipment demand, including swings that can impact PHIN’s Fuel Systems unit when production is weak.

SKU Expansion & Contract Wins to Buoy Growth

PHINIA has been expanding its Aftermarket product depth to capture more of the replacement opportunity. In 2025, it added nearly 5,800 new stock keeping units (SKUs), broadening the portfolio across service and replacement categories. SKU expansion matters because it widens addressable demand.

PHINIA is also stacking tangible wins in the aftermarket segment across North America, South America, and Europe. For instance, the company launched a new vehicle electronics program with a major aftermarket distributor in France, added gasoline fueling conquest wins with two major distributors in the United States, and brought on four new customers in South America. It also expanded distribution for starters and alternators in North America.

PHIN Has Visibility With Balanced End Markets

PHINIA serves a broad set of end markets, including commercial vehicles, industrial and off-highway applications, aerospace and defense, and light commercial and passenger vehicles. This mix reduces dependence on any single demand driver and supports stability through cycles.

That diversification is visible in the way the company positions its growth and profitability defense. Beyond automotive, exposure to adjacent markets can add multiyear visibility and help smooth volatility across regions and platforms.

For context, Cummins Inc. CMI also has meaningful exposure to heavy-duty and industrial demand through its engine and power solutions portfolio, which can be cycle-sensitive but supported by broad end-market participation. Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP is more directly tied to aftermarket parts and distribution, making it another example of how replacement-driven demand can support steadier revenue through changing production cycles.

PHINIA’s 2026 Outlook Supports Steady Growth

PHINIA’s 2026 guidance calls for net sales of $3.52–$3.72 billion and net earnings of $165–$195 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $485–$525 million. The outlook implies improving profitability versus 2025. Net margin is expected to expand to 4.7%-5.2% from 3.7% in 2025. EBITDA margin is guided to 13.7%-14.3% versus 13.7% in 2025.

PHINIA Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PHINIA Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PHINIA Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

PHINIA’s aftermarket business is not just a supporting segment—it is a core driver of stability in a weak auto cycle. With strong replacement demand, ongoing SKU expansion, and new distribution wins, the segment is well positioned to continue supporting earnings and cash flow in the near term.

PHINIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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