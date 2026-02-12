PHINIA Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $45 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $5 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PHINIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $889 million from $833 million last year.

PHINIA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45 Mln. vs. $5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $889 Mln vs. $833 Mln last year.

