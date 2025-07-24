PHINIA INC. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PHINIA INC. (PHIN) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $46 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PHINIA INC. reported adjusted earnings of $51 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $890 million from $868 million last year.

PHINIA INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46 Mln. vs. $14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $890 Mln vs. $868 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.33 - $3.43 Bln

