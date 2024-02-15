News & Insights

Markets
USD

Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Turns Positive In February

February 15, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area has seen a significant turnaround in the month of February, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report released on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity surged to a positive 5.2 in February from a negative 10.6 in January, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to rise to a negative 8.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said the survey's broad indicators for future activity rose, suggesting more widespread expectations for overall growth over the next six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.