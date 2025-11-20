Markets
USD

Philly Fed Index Rebounds More Than Expected In November

November 20, 2025 — 09:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After reporting a steep drop by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the previous month, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released on report on Thursday showing the index rebounded in November but remained in negative territory.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity jumped to a negative 1.7 in November after plummeting to a negative 12.8 in October, although a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 3.1.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said its diffusion index for future general activity surged to 49.6 in November from 36.2 in October, reaching its highest level in a year, as expectations for growth over the next six months were more widespread.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.