Phillips (PHG) Blends 3D Mapping With Zenition, Aids Prospects

Koninklijke Phillips PHG announced the integration of its cloud-based AI and 3D mapping into Zenition — its Image-Guided Therapy Mobile C-Arm System.



The integration will enable physicians access to advanced new 3D image guidance capabilities, helping them deliver results with enhanced efficiency and accuracy, improving outcomes for patients undergoing endovascular treatments.



The Zenith mobile C-arm allows hospitals to improve their clinical capabilities, maximize operating room performance and provide staff with a seamless user experience.



Phillips also entered into a strategic partnership with a U.K.-based provider of cloud procedures solutions, Cydar, to plan and guide real-time surgeries.



The integration of Cydar EV Maps software into the Zenition platform adds extended procedure planning and real-time 3D guidance capabilities.

Diagnostic Imaging Portfolio Expansion Drives Growth

With the divestiture of its Domestic Appliances business, Philips has evolved in the market as a pure healthcare provider. The company is benefitting from robust demand for Diagnostic Imaging, Ultrasound and Hospital patient monitoring systems.



Philips had previously launched Azurion with FelxArm, which included a number of innovations that made it easier for physicians to perform imaging across the full body of patients in 2D and 3D.



In 2020, Philips launched its next-generation image-guided therapy platform, Philips Azurion.



Like Zenition, the advanced intuitive integrated and efficient Azurion platform helped hospitals to optimize clinical and operational lab performance. It also expanded the role of image-guided interventions in treatments, thus improving the quality and efficiency of interventional procedures.



Phillips already offers live 2D/3D interventional imaging combined with intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters to provide the visualization and guidance essential for optimal diagnosis and treatment.



Via the acquisition of Intact Vascular in 2020, Philips offers the Tack implantable dissection repair device that restores blood flow in small limb vessels



To further expand its image-guided therapy devices portfolio, Philips acquired Vesper Medical by the end of 2021.



Vesper Medical is a U.S.-based medical technology company focused on developing minimally-invasive peripheral vascular devices.



The buyout will allow Philips to offer a complete procedural solution for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. In addition, Vesper Medical will add a venous stenting solution to Philips’ strong IVUS portfolio offerings to address the root cause of chronic deep venous disease.



Unquestionably, the expanding product portfolio and the accretive acquisitions will help Phillips expand its total addressable market and its customer base.



On a comparable basis, Diagnosis & Treatment sales increased 10% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to €2.15 billion in the last reported quarter.

