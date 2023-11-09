Phillips Edison (PECO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.03, changing hands as low as $32.87 per share. Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PECO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.85 per share, with $36.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.96.

