Phillips 66's Earnings: A Preview

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-04-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Phillips 66 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

The announcement from Phillips 66 is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 1.66 2.55 2.17 EPS Actual -0.15 2.04 2.31 1.90 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -1.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 were trading at $102.78 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Phillips 66

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Phillips 66.

Analysts have provided Phillips 66 with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $134.29, suggesting a potential 30.66% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy and Sunoco, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Marathon Petroleum, with an average 1-year price target of $166.38, suggesting a potential 61.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Valero Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $148.5, suggesting a potential 44.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sunoco, with an average 1-year price target of $64.25, suggesting a potential 37.49% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy and Sunoco, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phillips 66 Neutral -11.98% $2.11B 0.02% Marathon Petroleum Outperform -8.60% $1.75B 2.02% Valero Energy Outperform -13.15% $618M 1.13% Sunoco Outperform -6.59% $473M 2.50%

Key Takeaway:

Phillips 66 ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Phillips 66: A Closer Look

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner that owns or holds interest in 11 refineries with a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, at the end of 2024. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It includes 70,000 miles of crude oil, refined petroleum product, NGL and natural gas pipeline systems, and a comprehensive set of refined petroleum product, NGL and crude oil terminals, gathering and processing plants and fractionation facilities and various other storage and loading facilities. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities primarily in the United States and the Middle East and produces olefins and polyolefins.

Key Indicators: Phillips 66's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Phillips 66 faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.98% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips 66's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

