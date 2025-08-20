Phillips 66 a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.9% Yield (PSX)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Phillips 66 is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.17% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $8,060,937 worth of PSX shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Phillips 66 is $4.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/19/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PSX, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
PSX operates in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, among companies like Chevron Corporation (CVX), and Suncor Energy Inc (SU).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: Closed End Fund Screener
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DYNF
SPEM Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.