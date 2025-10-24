Phillips 66 Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Phillips 66 PSX is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66, primarily attributed to increased refining volumes and higher realized refining margins worldwide.

Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of roughly 19.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend for PSX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of $2.07 hasn’t witnessed any upward revisions in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 1.5% improvement from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $29.9 billion indicates a 17.3% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for PSX

Per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average spot prices for Cushing, OK, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July, August and September were $68.39, $64.86 and $63.96 per barrel, respectively. However, the pricing environment was more favorable in the prior-year months, with average prices of $81.80, $76.68 and $70.24 per barrel, respectively.

The softer pricing environment is likely to have aided PSX, since it derives a significant proportion of its earnings from the refining business. From the midstream business, which is generally stable by its very nature, PSX is likely to have generated stable cash flows. Our model predicts a 5.1% year-over-year rise in pre-tax adjusted income from midstream.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for PSX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: PSX has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: PSX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

BP BP is an integrated energy company. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share.

ConocoPhillips COP currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

COP is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $1.40 per share, indicating a 21.4% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.

AM is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 14.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

