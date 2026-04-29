Phillips 66 Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Realized Refining Margins

Phillips 66 PSX reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 55 cents. The bottom line skyrocketed 154.4% year over year from an adjusted loss of 90 cents.

Total revenues and other income came in at $33 billion, rising 4% from the year-ago quarter’s $31.7 billion and beating the consensus mark of $29.5 billion, reflecting an 11.8% surprise.

The strong quarterly results were supported by solid operating performance in the refining system, which ran at 95% capacity utilization and delivered an 87% clean product yield. However, mark-to-market losses tied to short derivative positions used to manage price risk weighed on PSX’s first-quarter profitability.

Phillips 66 Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Phillips 66 price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

PSX Refining Results Reflect Solid Operating Performance

Refining generated adjusted pre-tax earnings of $208 million, reversing from a loss of $937 million in the year-ago quarter. The system processed 2,009 MBD of total inputs and worldwide realized refining margins were $10.11 per barrel versus $6.81 per barrel in the prior-year period. The segment benefited from increased realized refining margins and higher processed volumes.

Costs tied to reliability work were meaningful. Turnaround expenses totaled $178 million, embedded in operating and SG&A expenses. However, management highlighted that mark-to-market impacts affected the results, partially offset by stronger clean product differentials.

Phillips 66 Midstream Gains Backed by Volume Strength

Midstream was a key earnings contributor, delivering $591 million of adjusted pre-tax earnings in the quarter. NGL pipeline throughput to market averaged 930 MBD and NGL fractionated volumes averaged 980 MBD, providing scale benefits even as volumes were lower than the prior quarter.

Operationally, Phillips 66 formally increased Sweeny NGL fractionation capacity by 23% and boosted the Freeport LPG export dock capacity by 15%, reflecting capacity optimization. These additions support the company’s long-term positioning in NGL logistics and exports, an area where throughput and fractionation intensity are key drivers of fee-based cash generation.

PSX Chemicals Segment Improves on Better Market Conditions

Chemicals reported pre-tax earnings of $114 million in the quarter, up from $113 million a year ago, with adjusted pre-tax income of $85 million after inventory-related special items. The segment’s performance was affected by lower volumes and higher costs due to turnaround-related expenses.

Operating conditions remained healthy. Global olefins and polyolefins capacity utilization was 94%, and the ethylene-to-high-density polyethylene chain cash margin averaged 10.7 cents per pound, providing a constructive read on integrated petrochemical economics during the period.

Phillips 66’s Marketing Results

Marketing and Specialties recorded an adjusted pre-tax loss of $141 million in the quarter against pre-tax earnings of $265 million in the year-ago period. The decline reflected weaker margins, with management pointing to mark-to-market impacts as a primary swing factor for the segment’s quarterly performance.

PSX’s Renewable Fuels Performance

The segment reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of $41 million, narrower than the $185 million adjusted pre-tax loss recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Overall, Phillips 66 said its financial results were impacted by $839 million of mark-to-market pre-tax losses tied to short derivative positions used as economic hedges.

PSX’s Financials & Shareholder Returns

Phillips 66 ended the quarter with liquidity of approximately $6 billion, including $5.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $800 million in committed capacity under credit facilities. Total debt was $27.1 billion at the quarter-end, translating to a 48% debt-to-capital ratio, higher than the prior-year quarter.

PSX announced a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share, payable June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 18. The company returned $778 million to shareholders, including $509 million in dividends and $269 million in share repurchases. Capital expenditure and investments totaled $582 million, reflecting continued funding for strategic priorities, alongside shareholder returns.

PSX’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PSX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Equinor ASA EQNR, Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY and FuelCell Energy FCEL. Equinor and Galp Energia sport a Zacks Rank #1, and Fuelcell carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies globally and a major supplier of natural gas in Europe. The recent conflict between the United States and Iran has resulted in a spike in gas prices and disrupted LNG supply, following damage to critical infrastructure in Qatar, tightening global LNG supply. This is expected to boost demand for Eqinor’s gas exports to Europe, positioning the company to benefit from heightened prices. The company’s expansion in the renewable energy space positions it for long-term growth as more countries transition toward cleaner energy solutions to meet their climate goals.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region. It is engaged in refining and marketing of oil products and natural gas marketing and sales.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company that offers scalable, reliable, low-carbon power solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company’s proprietary molten carbonate fuel cell systems generate electricity through an electrochemical process instead of burning fuel, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

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Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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