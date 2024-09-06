Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $128.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had lost 4.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Phillips 66 in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.54, indicating a 45.14% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.28 billion, down 19.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.25 per share and revenue of $139.35 billion, which would represent changes of -41.49% and -7.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.98% downward. As of now, Phillips 66 holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Phillips 66 has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.93 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.91 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that PSX has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

