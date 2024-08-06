Phillips 66 (PSX) Q2 Earnings Top on Solid Midstream Business

Phillips 66 PSX reported second-quarter 2024 results, wherein it beat both the bottom-line and top-line estimates. However, since its earnings release before the opening bell on Jul 30, the stock price has fallen 6.2% amid aglobal marketsell-off due to concerns about the overall health of the U.S. economy. Additionally, high oil prices, which are used as inputs for producing final products like gasoline, are adversely impacting the company’s refining business and may also be contributing to the stock price decline.

Before delving into the recently reported quarterly results, let’s understand the diversified and integrated energy company’s business.

Refining Business

PSX operates a global refining business that converts crude oil and other feedstocks into refined petroleum products. As one of the world's leading refiners, Phillips 66 operates 13 refineries, primarily in the United States, with a total refining capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day. Unlike its peers, Phillips 66 must purchase all its feedstocks to produce refined products, making it vulnerable to high volatility in feedstock costs.

Therefore, over the years, the company has increasingly focused on diversifying across the midstream, renewables and chemical segments. Of these, the midstream unit is gaining particular attention and contributing significantly to the company’s earnings.

Midstream Business

Phillips 66 has made significant investments in its midstream business, including the development of new pipelines, storage facilities and processing plants. These investments aim to diversify earnings and reduce reliance on the more volatile refining segment. PSX's midstream business involves the transportation, storage and processing of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL). The company's strategic focus on expanding its midstream operations aligns with the broader industry trend toward more stable, fee-based revenue streams.

Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

The diversified energy player, carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12. However, the bottom line was lower than the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.87. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Total quarterly revenues of $38.9 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32 billion. The top line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s $35.7 billion.

The better-than-expected quarterly results can be primarily attributed to record NGL volumes in the Midstream segment and refining crude utilization hitting a five-year high. This was partially offset by higher total costs and expenses.

Phillips 66 Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Phillips 66 price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Segmental Results

Midstream:

The segment generated adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $753 million, up from $642 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure also surpassed our estimate of $604.6 million. The increase can be attributed to higher NGL volumes and margins, as well as lower costs.

Refining:

The segment reported adjusted pre-tax earnings of $302 million, down from $1.19 billion in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure also missed our projection of $744.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower market crack spreads, partially offset by higher volumes and lower costs.

Refining’s realized refining margins worldwide declined to $10.01 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $15.55, and the same in the Central Corridor and Atlantic Basin/Europe fell to $12.75 and $8.10 per barrel, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s $22.58 and $10.64.

The West Coast’s margins declined to $13.06 per barrel from $15.80 in the year-ago quarter. In the Gulf Coast, the metric decreased to $7.88 per barrel from $13.22.

Performance of Other Energy Players

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, SLB SLB and Matador Resources Company MTDR are three energy companies that have also reported second-quarter earnings recently. While Kinder Morgan met the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings, SLB and Matador Resources beat the mark.

