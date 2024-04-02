Phillips 66 (PSX) Expands Renewable Fuel Production at Rodeo

Phillips 66 PSX, a leading energy company, has announced its plans to expand its commercial-scale production of renewable diesel. This move aligns with the company's commitment to sustainability and renewable energy solutions.

PSX’s Rodeo Renewed project has seen significant advancement, with the facility now exclusively processing renewable feedstocks. This has resulted in the production of approximately 30,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel.

The Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex in California is on a trajectory to further increase its production rates. Phillips 66 aims to boost production to more than 800 million gallons per year of renewable fuels by the end of the second quarter. This places Phillips 66 at the forefront of renewable fuel production, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Rich Harbison, executive vice president of Refining at Phillips 66, conveyed satisfaction with the notable accomplishment, emphasizing the significance of the achievement at the Rodeo facility. He highlighted its alignment with the company's strategy to enhance renewable fuel production, reduce carbon emissions, and provide dependable, cost-effective energy, all while generating lasting value for shareholders. Harbison reaffirmed the company's dedication to executing the project proficiently, with a focused effort on completing it by the second quarter.

The Rodeo Renewed project's design also incorporates the capability to produce renewable jet fuel, a crucial element of sustainable aviation fuel. Production of renewable jet fuel is slated to commence in the second quarter of 2024, further underscoring Phillips 66's dedication to innovation and sustainability in the aviation industry.

The decision (made in 2022) to move forward with the Rodeo Renewed project was a significant one for Phillips 66. This transformative initiative has effectively positioned the San Francisco refinery as one of the world’s largest renewable fuel facilities. Leveraging a combination of premium geographic location, unique processing infrastructure and flexible logistics, the converted facility is poised to significantly reduce lifecycle carbon emissions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.