Phillips 66 Begins Phased Closure of LA Refinery in 2025

Phillips 66 PSX will begin winding down operations at its Los Angeles-area refinery this week, with permanent closure expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, per a Reuters report. According to the report, most employees and contractors will be laid off in December, following the company’s announcement last year to cease operations at the 139,000-barrel-per-day facility.

More than half of the 600 employees are represented by the United Steelworkers Union. A small number of workers may be transferred to the Phillips 66 marine oil terminal in Los Angeles. The company said that its commitment to supporting employees and contractors through the transition remains unchanged, but it has declined to comment on post-closure employment plans.

This refinery, along with Valero Energy Corporation’s VLO 145,000-barrel-per-day Benicia facility, also set for shutdown, produces around 20% of California’s gasoline supply. The closures are expected to tighten fuel markets and may contribute to volatility in pump prices, as California relies more heavily on imports and alternative sources to meet demand.

The process of shutting down the refinery will be multi-phased and complex, involving environmental remediation and coordination with local agencies. Phillips 66 has stated that it will work with state officials to supply fuel and address the long-term fate of its strategically located properties near the Port of Los Angeles.

