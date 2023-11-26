Philips Unveils World's First Mobile MRI System With Helium-free Operations

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) has unveiled the world's first mobile MRI system with helium-free operations. Unlike other mobile MRI scanners, the BlueSeal MR Mobile is more agile and lightweight so it can be located in more convenient places for patients, like near a hospital's main entrance, the Health-technology company said in a statement.

Unlike conventional MRI magnets, which typically require around 1,500 liters of liquid helium, a Philips BlueSeal magnet only needs to be pre-loaded with 7 liters, providing a major advantage in terms of up-time and costs, the company said.

BlueSeal MR Mobile can also connect to Philips Radiology Operations Command Center a multi-vendor, multi-modality, virtual imaging solution, which securely connects technologists with remote imaging experts in real-time using audio, video, and peer-to-peer text chat capabilities.

