Philips' (PHG) Reports Positive AI-Powered Cardiac Study Data

Koninklijke Philips PHG recently announced the retrospective study results highlighting the financial and medical advantages of Philips' AI-powered cardiac care solutions, which were presented at the Heart Rhythm Annual Meeting in Boston.

Three studies demonstrate how Philips mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry (MCOT) wearable ambulatory monitoring ECG and proprietary AI models applied to ECG digital biomarkers can help to improve diagnosis, reduce readmissions, and lower costs.

More on the Study

The Philips’ study compared the clinical and financial results of using wearable ECG sensors known as MCOT with implantable loop recorders (ILRs). This study was conducted to assess the potential effects of cardiac remote monitoring technologies on current standards of treatment. The study examined the 18-month period after a stroke event.

The study’s results revealed that when MCOT was used instead of ILR for discharge monitoring, patients experienced significantly lower readmissions. It was also found that the average cost over an 18-month period following the stroke event was significantly reduced. Emergency department utilization was observed to be considerably lower. The study also reported a higher rate of survival for patients with complications and comorbidities from the index stroke.

Philips’ Additional Recent Research

Per an additional study by Philips, AI-powered ECG biomarker technology makes it easier to detect people who have substantial intermittent bradyarrhythmia, which could lead to more prompt diagnosis and treatment. The study focused on effectively triaging syncope patients by identifying individuals who previously had bradyarrhythmia using an AI-based learning model.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI in healthcare market size is valued at $20.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $148.4 billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 48.1%.

Growth of AI in the healthcare market is driven by the generation of large and complex healthcare datasets, the pressing need to reduce healthcare costs, improving computing power and declining hardware costs, and the rising number of partnerships among different domains in the healthcare sector.

Notable Developments

In April, Philips also announced a final consent decree between the FDA and the U.S. Department of Justice. The consent decree primarily focuses on Philips Respironics’ business operations in the United States. It offers clarity and a defined roadmap to demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements and restore the Philips Respironics business.

