Philips, icometrix to deploy AI solution for reporting results of MRI scans

Royal Philips (PHG) and icometrix have teamed up to deploy an AI-driven, end-to-end solution for acquiring, reading, and reporting the results of MRI brain scans to optimize diagnosis and treatment monitoring of neurological conditions including Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. Unveiled at RSNA 2024, icometrix’s unique AI-powered quantitative reporting software is seamlessly integrated into Philips’ latest BlueSeal MR scanners through Philips’ new Smart Reading capability, providing consistent and more accurate diagnosis. The software will also be deployed on Philips’ healthcare informatics platform – including Philips cloud-based AI Manager.

