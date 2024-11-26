News & Insights

Philips Expands Deal With AWS To Offer Cloud-enabled Integrated Diagnostics Portfolio

November 26, 2024 — 05:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced Tuesday the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services or AWS, affiliated to Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), to offer cloud-enabled integrated diagnostics portfolio.

Philips' integrated diagnostics portfolio in the cloud, including radiology, digital pathology, cardiology, and AI advanced visualization solutions, aims to unify diagnostic workflows, improve access to critical insights, and drive better outcomes for patients.

The Dutch healthcare major said it has already successfully transitioned over 150 sites across North America and Latin America to Philips HealthSuite Imaging on AWS. The company now plans to accelerate the migration of health systems to the cloud, and to expand to include customer cloud migrations in Europe.

Matt Garman, CEO of AWS, stated that the collaboration between Philips and AWS gives healthcare providers scalable, secure-by-design cloud-enabled solutions to accelerate healthcare innovation.

Combining Philips healthcare informatics portfolio with AWS generative AI capabilities gives clinicians access to imaging insights to deliver more effective and efficient care to patients anywhere, anytime, with best-in-class security and privacy.

