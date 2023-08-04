News & Insights

Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors Recalled

August 04, 2023

(RTTNews) - Philips North America, affiliated to Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV, is recalling select Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors citing risk of burn, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves about 12,850 units of video baby monitors used to remotely monitor infants. They consist of a Baby Unit with camera and a Parent Unit with monitor pair in white color. The monitor has a 3.5-inch color screen. The affected baby monitors include models SCD630 and SCD843 only, manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019.

According to the agency, the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the Parent Unit monitors can overheat during charging, posing a risk of burns and property damage.

The recall was initiated after Philips received 23 reports of video baby monitors overheating in Europe, including seven reports of minor injuries. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States.

The recalled products were manufactured in China by Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V. And imported to the U.S. by Stamford, Connecticut-based Philips Personal Health.

They were sold online at ToysRUs.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Jet.com, and https://www.usa.philips.com/ from March 2016 through January 2020 for between $120 and $200.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the Digital Video Baby Monitors and contact Philips Avent for a free replacement.

