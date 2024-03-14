Philip Morris (PM) Advances Smoke-Free Evolution With New Launch

Philip Morris International Inc. PM is going all the way to accelerate its smoke-free transformation. With the ambition of generating more than two-thirds of its total revenues from smoke-free products by 2030, Philip Morris aims to offer enhanced alternatives to consumers. Moving on these lines, the company has unveiled its latest offering, the IQOS ILUMA i. The launch coincides with the 10-year anniversary of IQOS, which was initially introduced in Nagoya, Japan, in 2014.



This new addition to Philip Morris’ portfolio of innovative products aims to cater to individuals who would otherwise continue smoking or using nicotine products.

IQOS Setting the Pace

The introduction of induction-heating technology by IQOS ILUMA revolutionized the smoke-free category, heating tobacco from within to ensure a consistent taste, eliminate tobacco residue and negate the need for device cleaning. The introduction of IQOS ILUMA i will elevate IQOS to even greater heights. This latest addition to the company’s smoke-free lineup offers an array of advanced features, promising users a cleaner, more seamless and highly flexible experience. The IQOS ILUMA i represents the company’s peak innovation so far.



PM’s decade-long investment in smoke-free alternatives, particularly IQOS, has yielded positive results, contributing to a decline in cigarette consumption globally. IQOS has surpassed Marlboro in net revenues, becoming the leading international nicotine brand. In markets like Japan, where nearly one-third of adult smokers have adopted IQOS, cigarette sales have declined since the introduction of heated tobacco products.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the fourth quarter of 2023, net revenues from smoke-free products formed 39.3% of Philip Morris’ total revenues. Total IQOS users at the end of 2023 were estimated at roughly 28.6 million, up 3.7% year over year. This includes nearly 20.8 million who switched to IQOS and stopped smoking.

What’s More?

Philip Morris has been benefiting from its pricing power. The company is progressing well with its business transformation and is well-placed to become a majority smoke-free company. Toward this end, the company’s IQOS, a heat-not-burn device, counts among one of the leading reduced-risk products in the industry. These next-generation devices are backed by substantial scientific insights and research.



For 2024, PM expects net revenues to increase 6.5-8% on an organic basis. The operating income on an organic basis is likely to increase 8-9.5%. Management expects an acceleration in organic smoke-free net revenues and gross profit increase from the 2023 level.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 0.9% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 1.8%.

