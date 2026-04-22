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Philip Morris International Reveals Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

April 22, 2026 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.438 billion, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $2.690 billion, or $1.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $10.146 billion from $9.301 billion last year.

Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.438 Bln. vs. $2.690 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $10.146 Bln vs. $9.301 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.02 To $ 2.07 Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.11 To $ 8.26

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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