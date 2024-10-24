PHI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of PLDT Inc (Symbol: PHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.93, changing hands as low as $24.45 per share. PLDT Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.39 per share, with $30.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.95.

